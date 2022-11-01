Success stories shared at ‘Cancer conquerors’ meeting

About 150 persons who had successfully battled breast cancer shared their experiences at ‘Cancer conquerors,’ a meet organised by Dr .K .Shantha Breast Cancer Foundation and Dr .G. Viswanathan Group of Hospitals in the city on Sunday. The meetings are held every October for raising awareness and provide a platform for interaction for patients. The survivors educated the young patients on how to cope with the treatment schedule, side- effects of chemotherapy, problems they came across and reassured new breast cancer patients. They laid emphasis on the importance of family support and eradicating the stigma attached to the disease. A cultural programme was organised as part of the event.