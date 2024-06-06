Subways to come up at 24 level crossings in Tiruchi division this year

Construction of subways at 24 manned level crossing gates falling within the limits of the Tiruchi Railway Division would be taken up this year. The Tiruchi Railway Division has identified 49 more level crossing gates for the construction of subways at those spots, Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, M. S. Anbalagan said on Thursday.

Subways were being proposed at those level crossing gates where the total number of Train Vehicle Units (TVU) crossing a gate exceeded 20,000 in 24 hours. Construction of a road overbridge was being proposed at those gates where the number of TVU exceeded one lakh, Mr. Anbalagan told reporters here.

The Tiruchi Division accounts for a total number of 496 manned level crossings where 81 cases pertaining to hitting and damaging the boom barrier by lorries and violation of rules at the gates had been booked in the last financial year. Such incidents not only caused damage to railway properties but also affected the punctuality of train services.

The railway authorities had collected fines amounting to ₹8.76 lakh from the offenders. Although there was awareness by and large among the general public, nevertheless they get involved in accidents when they cross the level crossing in haste, Mr. Anbalagan said.

The Tiruchi Division had been creating safety-related awareness to the general public urging them to remain vigilant while passing through a level crossing. Apart from awareness campaigns, the railways had taken steps such as installation of sign boards a few metres ahead of level crossing gates to caution the road users besides creating speed breakers ahead of level crossings, pasting reflective stickers on the boom barrier and high intensity hooter signals to caution the road users when the gate is to be closed.

All manned level crossing gates in Tiruchi Division were being manned round the clock in three shifts, he said. Asked about the pace of the ongoing modernisation works being executed at certain stations in Tiruchi Division, Mr. Anbalagan said 99 % of works had been completed in two stations, while 50 % works were on the verge of completion in 10 other stations. Twenty per cent works were currently on at three other stations.

Earlier, Mr. Anbalagan flagged off a Safety Publicity Mobile Vehicle in front of the Tiruchi railway junction road to create awareness among the general public regarding the safety steps to be taken by them at level crossings. The vehicle bearing safety awareness banners and with a team of Safety and Railway Protection Force personnel on board went along the vulnerable level crossing gates on the Thanjavur - Nidamangalam - Tiruvaur section.

The team members distributed leaflets and made announcements through the public address system regarding safety among road users. Street plays were performed at the level crossings to draw the attention of the road users. The event was organised in Tiruchi Division in connection with International Level Crossing Awareness Day which is observed in the month of June every year to sensitise road users to the safety measures to be adhered to at level crossings.

