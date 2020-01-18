Subway to be opened soon

A subway between Golden Rock and Tiruverumbur railway stations, which is being constructed in place of a manned level crossing, will soon be thrown open to public use.

Construction of the subway at a cost of ₹5.13 crore began nearly six months ago after residents wrote to Southern Railway.

The work did not take long as pre-made hollowed concrete boxes were used. “Earthmovers took a few weeks to dig up the required area and a total of 16 of the concrete boxes were placed. Corrugated roofing sheets have been used over the subway,” a railway official said.

The subway came up to a length of around 25 metres covering all three tracks. “A special feature to be noted is that railway movement was not hindered at all. The subway is ready for use by the public, who had to earlier line up for at least 20 minutes causing traffic congestion in the area,” he said.

The approach road on both sides of the subway would soon be laid. Another subway at Tondamanpatti on Tiruchi-Thanjavur section was also being planned, he added.