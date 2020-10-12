Substantial drop in fresh cases

Four die and 476 test positive in central region

The central districts recorded 476 fresh cases of COVID-19, a substantial drop over Sunday’s tally of 572, and the death of four patients due to the viral infection on Monday.

Out of the eight districts in the region, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur recorded more than 100 cases.

The maximum number of fresh cases was recorded in Thanjavur with 146 persons testing positive for the virus, followed by Tiruvarur with 114 cases.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the Health Department on Monday, with the addition of new cases, the number of active cases of COVID-19 stood at 773 in Thanjavur district. As many as 377 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the district on Monday.

With the addition of 114 patients who tested positive for the virus and discharge of 88 patients, the total number of active cases in Tiruvarur district stood at 575.

In Tiruchi district, 45 more patients tested positive for the virus on Monday. It was 43 in Pudukottai, 54 in Nagapattinam, 41 in Karur, 27 in Ariyalur and 6 in Perambalur district.

A total of 91 patients were discharged from various hospitals including K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchi. With this, the total number of active cases went down to 679 on Monday.

Nagapattinam and Thanjavur recorded the death of two patients each due to COVID-19.

A 60-year-old female from Thanjavur, who was admitted to a private hospital in Thanjavur on October 6 with complaints of difficulty in breathing, died on Mondasy. She was under treatment for various diseases including type-II diabetes mellitus.

Similarly, a 85-year-old male from Thanjavur with type II diabetic mellitus, who was admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on October 10, died a day later.

A 76-year-old male from Nagapattinam, who was admitted to Government Periyar Hospital in Mayilathurai on October 5 with type -II diabetes mellitus, died on Saturday. Prior to admission, he had fever, cough and difficulty in breathing.

Another patient, who died of COVID-19, was 80 years of age. He was admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on October 5. He was under medication for type -II diabetes mellitus and coronary artery disease.