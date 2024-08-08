Subramaniapuram UPHC in Tiruchi gets annual NQAS certification

ADVERTISEMENT

The Urban Public Health Centre (UPHC) at Subramaniapuram in the city was awarded its annual quality assurance certificate issued by the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) programme. It is the only UPHC to receive such a certification in the city.

Other UPHCs in the city are expected to go in for the certification soon in the coming months. The UPHC at Gandhipuram is next in line to apply for evaluation, a senior official said. NQAS certificates are valid for one year following which UPHCs must renew the certification.

A certification is awarded by grading the quality of 11 services such as out-patient services, maternal, new-born, child, and adolescent health services among others usually administered at UPHCs. These are measured using eight standards such as service provision, patient rights, infection control, and quality management among others. Relevant documents pertaining to the eight standards are collated and graded.

“The idea behind getting the certification is to create trust among the public because whenever people come to a UPHC, they immediately think of dirty rooms with careless staff. These certifications are meant to assure the public that standards at UPHC are on a par with other private hospitals,” said a senior official.

The NQAS was instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 2013 to promote quality health care services to District Hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres, and Urban Primary Health Centres. The standards are vetted by the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (ISQuaEEA), according to information provided by the National Health Mission.

