Subdued devotee footfall for Sani Peyarchi festival

Sani Peyarchi festival was observed with subdued footfall of devotees, in view of COVID-19 restrictions, at Saneeswara Temple here on Sunday.

Thousands of devotees from near and far, who purchased e-tickets online, had darshan of Lord Saneeswaran. The festival usually witnesses presence of devotees in lakhs. The festival was conducted earlier on December 19, 2017.

On Sunday, Maha Deeparadhanai and special prayers were conducted at 5.22 a.m. to the accompaniment of chime of bells to mark the transit of Lord Saturn from Dhanusu (Saggitarius) to Magaram (Capricorn). Special abhisekams were performed to Lord Saneeswara placed on a golden crow mount with turmeric, sandal paste, fruits, honey, curd and other materials.

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Ministers R. Kamalakannan and Kandasamy and Madras High Court Judge Velmurugan were among the dignitaries who offered prayers at the shrine.

The Puducherry government had relaxed the requirement for COVID-19 negative certificates after intervention by Madras High Court.