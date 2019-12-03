Sub-station suffers extensive damage due to major fire

KARUR

A sub-station of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) at Pugalur near here suffered extensive damage in a major fire on Tuesday. No one was injured in the accident.

According to sources, the fire that broke out on a corner of an automated transformer around 11 a.m. spread to other parts of the sub-station rapidly. On information, fire-tenders from the neighbouring Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, Karur, Kulithalai and other areas rushed to the spot and put out the fire after a nearly two-hour operation.

The quick response of fire service personnel helped restrict to a part of the sub-station. However, several electrical appliances and tools, a 100 MVA automated transformer, one of the three automated transformers in the sub-station, damaged completely.

It is from here that the Tangedco supplies power to 16 sub-stations in Karur and a few parts of Tiruchi, Erode, Dindigul and Namakkal districts. Following the fire, power supply to various parts in Karur and other connected feeders was disconnected.

Collector T. Anbalagan, who supervised the fire-fighting operation, said that according to preliminary inputs, short circuit was said to be the reason for the accident.

However, the Tangedco officials were collecting inputs to ascertain the exact reason for the accident. As many as 55 fire and rescue service personnel were involved in the operation. The fire was brought under control with their systematic operation.

He said there were three automated transformers at the sub-station. Except the fire ravaged one, the remaining two transformers were intact and they had not suffered any damage.

Since the sub-station was feeding power to 16 other sub-stations, the officials had taken steps to ensure uninterpreted power supply from the remaining transformers.