Sub-registrar, six others booked

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Criminal Procedure Code against a sub-registrar and six others after seizure of unaccounted money from the office of the Sub-Registrar, Kumbakonam, on Monday.

According to official sources, the DVAC, Thanjavur Unit, received information about bribes being taken at the Kumbakonam Sub-Registrar office. Hence, a team of officials led by S. Manoharan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DVAC, and C. Padmavathi, Inspector, raided the office on Monday evening.

The raid, which began around 7 p.m., went on till midnight leading to seizure of ₹23,000 in cash from the office premises and pieces of paper containing details about the amount received from document writers and others.

After interrogating Asaithambi, sub-registrar, and six other staff attached to the Sub-Registrar Office, a case under Section 7 and 7A of Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 of Criminal Procedure Code was booked against the seven persons, sources said.

