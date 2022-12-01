Sub-Registrar held on graft charge

December 01, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption on Thursday arrested G. Baskaran, 56, the Sub Registrar of Tiruverumbur, on graft charge.

According to sources, Mr. Baskaran allegedly demanded ₹1 lakh as bribe for registering an undervalued document, which would subsequently be sent to the Special Deputy Collector for field verification, from S. Ashok Kumar of Pappakurich when he tried to register 21 cents of land.

Ashok Kumar preferred a complaint with the DVAC. Officials led by G. Manikandan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DVAC, arrested Baskaran when he received the money from Ashok Kumar. In addition to it, ₹1.40 lakh was recovered from his car. He was subsequently arrested and remanded in judicial custody for 15 days.

A search is being undertaken in the house of Baskaran in Samayapuram.