Sub-Registrar held on graft charge

December 01, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption on Thursday arrested G. Baskaran, 56, the Sub Registrar of Tiruverumbur, on graft charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, Mr. Baskaran allegedly demanded ₹1 lakh as bribe for registering an undervalued document, which would subsequently be sent to the Special Deputy Collector for field verification, from S. Ashok Kumar of Pappakurich when he tried to register 21 cents of land.

Ashok Kumar preferred a complaint with the DVAC. Officials led by G. Manikandan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DVAC, arrested Baskaran when he received the money from Ashok Kumar. In addition to it, ₹1.40 lakh was recovered from his car. He was subsequently arrested and remanded in judicial custody for 15 days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A search is being undertaken in the house of Baskaran in Samayapuram.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US