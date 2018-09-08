Sub-Registrar arrested for graft

more-in

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) arrested a woman Sub-Registrar of the Registration Department here on Friday on bribe charge.

The DVAC team seized the alleged bribe amount of ₹ 20,000 from the arrested Sub-Registrar V. Susheela, 55. Searches were conducted at the residence of Susheela in Tiruchi by another DVAC team after she was arrested.

DVAC sources said the Sub-Registrar initially demanded ₹one lakh as bribe from Sumathi for issuing the original partition deed document registered in the names of Sumathi, her two sisters and mother a couple of days ago.

The Sub-Registrar demanded ₹ 20,000 as advance amount. On a complaint from Sumathi, the DVAC team laid a trap and arrested Susheela when she obtained the bribe amount in her office, said the sources. She was later sent for remand.