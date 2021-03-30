Sub post office opened at Ettarai

TIRUCHI

30 March 2021 19:17 IST

A sub post office was declared open at Ettarai near Tiruchi by Appakannu Govindarajan, Postmaster General, Central Region, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday.

This will be a full-time post office. The branch post office that was functioning till now at Ettarai was open only for four to five hours a day.

Speaking after inaugurating the post office, Mr. Govindarajan said various services, including operation of savings accounts, Sukanya Samriddhi Account, Recurring Deposit Account, Term Deposit Account, Monthly Income Scheme Account, Senior Citizens Savings Scheme Account, Public Provident Fund Account and insurance schemes, could be availed at the post office.

Traditional postal services such as booking of registered letter, parcel, speed post, electronic money order could also be done.

Dhivya, President, Ettarai Panchayat, thanked the department for upgrading the post office. Passbooks were distributed to depositors who opened accounts on the occasion, according to a press release from the Department of Posts.