Sub Inspector, three constables arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl near Tiruchi

October 05, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A Sub Inspector of Police and three Constables of Tiruchi Rural Police were arrested on Thursday on the charge of sexually assaulting and harassing a 17-year-old girl at Mukkombu - a popular tourist spot situated a few kilometres from Tiruchi - on Wednesday evening.

Those arrested were B. Sasikumar (28), Sub Inspector of Jeeyapuram police station, Constables S. Sankar Rajapandian (32), J. Prasad (26) and A. Sitharthan (30) attached to Highway Patrol unit, Navalpat station and Jeeyapuram Traffic police station respectively.

The four were placed under suspension after the crime they alleged to have committed came to light and upon conducting detailed inquiries, said police sources. The girl had lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday.

The four men in plainclothes visited Mukkombu on Wednesday evening, without informing their higher-ups and station in-charges. There they allegedly consumed liquor. They noticed the minor girl who had come there with her boyfriend. According to the girl’s complaint, the four approached them stating they were police personnel. One of them allegedly slapped her boyfriend and questioned if their families were aware of their visit and obtained their phone numbers. One of the policemen took the girl to a car saying the Sub Inspector was inside the vehicle, while the other two men took her boyfriend to a nearby spot.

The girl in her complaint alleged she was asked to board the vehicle in the front side after which the door was shut. She was then subjected to sexual assault and harassment inside the vehicle. Her efforts to open the car door proved futile. Another policeman inside the car apparently took a video of the girl.

The girl was allegedly threatened after she began to cry and subsequently let off with the condition that she should come alone to the spot whenever called or else she and her boyfriend would be jailed. The girl and her boyfriend returned to their respective home by bus.

The girl lodged a complaint with the Jeeyapuram All Women Police on Thursday at the insistence of her boyfriend seeking action against the four police personnel. The sources said the Jeeyapuram All Women Police booked a case against the four police personnel under various sections of the POCSO Act besides under the Information Technology Act.

