Study specifies scope for forming artificial lake on Pachamalai hills

TIRUCHI

A consultant appointed to explore possibilities for forming an artificial lake on the Panchamalai hills, a low-range mountain of Eastern Ghat in the district, is learnt to have submitted a positive report to the district administration.

Though Pachamalai hills have immense potential to promote eco tourism, it does not have a natural lake, which is generally an attraction for any hill station. There are some rivers and falls in the hills. Kallar River, Sweata Nadhi, Koraiyar falls, Mangalam falls and Mayil Uthu are among the natural water resources in the hills. However, there is no major structure to store rain water.

In the absence of major irrigation structures, the farmers, mostly tribal community, depend upon seasonal rainfall for cultivation. It is said that the absence of storage structures has been an impediment to promoting tourism and meeting the drinking water and irrigation requirements of the tribes of Pachamalai. With an aim of exploring the possibilities of creating a man-made lake on the hills, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar had entrusted the task of conducting a preliminary study with a Dubai-based consultant.

The consultant is understood to have studied the topography and geography of the hills in and around Thenpuranadu and the villages adjacent to Vannadu and Aththinadu. He also visited some of the rivers and falls on the hills besides collecting inputs on rainfall pattern and climate. After studying various aspects, the consultant has submitted a preliminary report to the Collector.

The report is said to have contained several positive points to create an artificial lake on the hills.

Mr. Kumar told The Hindu that two sites had been shortlisted for the project. One of them had a land tract of about 63 hectares. The water holding capacity of the sites had been studied. As per the preliminary study, an artificial lake could be established. The Public Works Department (PWD) had been asked to give its opinion on the report.

The Collector said another study needs to be undertaken. After receiving the technical advice from the PWD, a consultant would be appointed to prepare a detailed project report for putting in place an action-plan to create the artificial lake, he said.