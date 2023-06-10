Study finds 45% of adolescent girls anaemic in Karur

June 10, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KARUR

A study undertaken by the district administration under the “Uthiram Uyarthuvom”, a pilot project to identify, test and treat anaemia among schoolchildren, has revealed that 45% of the adolescent girls in the district is anaemic.

Out of eight blocks, the rate of prevalence of anaemia is high in Aravakurichi and Thogamalai blocks with 57% and 55% respectively. K. Paramathi and Thanthoni blocks followed them with 53% and 46%. It is 45% in Karur and Kadavur blocks. Kulithalai and Krishnarayapuram has the least number of anaemia on adolescent girls with 30% and 39%.

Under the project, girl students of classes 9 to 12 in the district were screened for anaemia under the test and treat strategy. A task force was set up under the chairmanship of Collector T. Prabushankar with the inclusion of heads of various departments including Public Health, School Education and Rural Development.

Besides holding several rounds of brainstorming sessions with the stakeholders on figuring out the anaemic students and treatment follow-up, he brought the parents of the children to improve the haemoglobin level among their wards. Consent of the girls’ parents and assent of the students was obtained in the proper format for drawing blood samples, and more than 17,000 parents consented for their child’s participation in the programme.

Special camps were conducted in 175 schools, including government, aided and private schools, and venous blood samples were taken for screening of anaemia, after following suitable precautions. Blood samples were analysed using Auto Analyser for 15 parameters including hemoglobin.

Based on the lab results, each student was categorised as per World Health Organisation criteria into normal, mild, moderate or severe anaemia. According to this classification, among the 17,043 students screened, 7716 were found to be anaemic, which works out to 45%. While 3% of them were classified as severe anaemia, 20% was found with moderate anaemic and 21.7% with mild anaemic patients.

The study finds that skipping of breakfast, early menarche, irregular menstrual cycle and decreased intake of weekly Iron folic acid supplementation were the main reasons for the high prevalence of anaemia among adolescent girls.

Dr. Prabhushankar, who played a key role in designing the project, said that it had enabled the district to figure out exact number of anaemic patients among adolescent girls. It was important to take follow up measures. The severely anaemic were referred to Government Karur Medical College Hospital for further medical evaluation. Students with mild and moderate anaemia were treated with Iron and folate tablets twice a day for three months.

The teachers were entrusted with the job of ensuring the children taking tablets regularly. Further awareness had been to all students on dietary intake of iron rich foods, avoiding junk foods, de-worming every 6 months, importance of proper hand-washing, personal hygiene and sanitation including use of toilets.

He said that the once the schools were reopened, revaluation of anaemia among the affected children would be taken up. Based on the results, task force would come up with measures to improve their health further.

Dr. Prabhushankar said that a detailed presentation had been made to the State government. The programme had the potential to be replicated in other districts as well.