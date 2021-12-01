ITI students shifted to permanent campus

NAGAPATTINAM

01 December 2021 21:30 IST

New building built at a cost of ₹ 8.18 crore

Students of Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Sembodai in Vedaranyam taluk moved to their permanent campus on Wednesday following its inauguration (through video-conference) by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Collector A. Arun Thamburaj lighted the lamp in the presence of senior principals and the institute Principal L. Jeyamoorthy. Thereafter students moved to the new campus from the temporary accommodation provided on the premises of Government Higher Secondary School at Sembodai since the start of the institution during 2019.

The building infrastructure has been established on a 5.31 acre campus at a cost of ₹ 8.18 crore. The main building with classrooms, administrative block and workshop has been constructed at a cost of ₹ 6.34 crore and the hostel at an expenditure of ₹ 1.84 crore.

There are 216 students in the first and second years enrolled in five programmes including two unique ones, he said. The hostel facility will prompt more students from near and far to seek admission for programmes such as Surveyor (offered here next only to the ITI at Ambattur) and Maintenance Mechanic.- Chemical Plant (offered here next only to the ITI at Thoothukudi). The other specialisations constitute Electrician, Diesel Mechanic and Spinning Technician.

Hitherto, the students from outstation areas used to stay in rented accommodations utilising the monthly allowance of ₹ 750 (given to all irrespective of caste). The hostel accommodation will pave way for them to save this amount, he said.