Imparting eduction to children in rural areas

TIRUCHI

15 September 2021 20:37 IST

Alumni of the Panchayat Union Primary School (PUPS), Thayanur, have come together to conduct Street Schools for the benefit of the children in the village. Around 230 students will benefit from the programme.

Efforts were made in June 2020 when, after two months of lockdown, schools were unable to reopen due to COVID-19. Children in the village, many who do not have access to Internet or cable television were left with no way to learn. It was then that alumni led by R. Rajamanickam, who now works with Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL) decided to teach students.

‘Parents came to us and sought our help in teaching the children. We reached out to housewives, other alumni and created a network within Thayanur where students could go learn,’ Mr. Rajamanickam said.

K. Marudhanayagam, Manikandam Block Education Officer had been setting up small street libraries for children amid the pandemic. On learning about Street School, they decided to combine both initiatives and provide the students access to books and education at the same place. ‘For students of Class 1 and 2, online classes cannot be taught. Teachers would hold their hands and trace alphabets and numbers for them to pick it up. This cannot be taught online. For them, the street schools are necessary,’ Mr. Marudhanayagam said.

The alumni reached out to an NGO who agreed to provide the students with notebooks, pens and other necessary stationery and also pay the teachers for their service. Each student would be charged an enrolment fee of ₹ 250 per year. The alumni along with donations from employees of TNPL and other well wishers raised ₹ 24,000 and handed it over to the NGO.

Now, 10 teachers conduct classes every evening for a total of 230 students. ‘We ensured that each teacher would have only 20 students as it would ensure personal distance and reduce the burden on the teacher,’ Mr. Rajamanickam said. A teacher is available for every half-a-kilometre to a kilometre so that the students need not travel far to learn. The classes are conducted at empty parks, terrace, sheds.

Mr. Marudhanayagam added that such initiatives must be taken up by the government. ‘While children from urban and semi-urban localities can access online and video classes, children in villages are suffering and have no touch with any form of learning for nearly two years. The government can support such initiatives,’ he said.