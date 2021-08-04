IIIT-Tiruchi to double intake of students

The Indian Institute of Information Technology - Tiruchi, which would soon be moving to its permanent 56-acre campus at Sethurapatti on the outskirts of Tiruchi, is looking to double its student intake for its B.Tech programmes for 2021-22 academic session.

The intake will be doubled for each of its two B.Tech programmes - Computer Science Engineering and Electronics and Communication Engineering - from 30 to 60, according to official sources. Last year, the overall intake for the two programmes was 74 including the admissions made under EWS (Economically Weaker Section) quota and supernumerary quota.

This time around, the intake for the two B.Tech programmes is expected to get close to 150. The institute will have to secure the approval of its Board of Governors before announcing the number of seats to be filled based on Joint Entrance Exam scores.

The IIIT-Tiruchi had admitted 60 students for each of the two programmes at the time of its launch in 2013. It started functioning on the premises of Bharathidasan Institute of Technology. The intake was halved after it was shifted to National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) in 2016, due to space constraints.

Besides increasing intake in B.Tech programmes, the IIIT-Tiruchi will also be restoring the M.Tech programmes in VLSI Design, and Computer Science Engineering from 2021-22. There will be an intake of 23 students for each of the two PG programmes.

The admissions are being made through CCMT (Centralised Counselling for M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan. admissions) coordinated by Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur. Applicants for the M.Tech programmes constituted those who had cleared the GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) in 2019, 2020 or 2021.

Since there has been progress in placements, the institute is expected to admit students with better cut-offs for the B.Tech programmes. In 2020-21, the highest package for ECE was ₹ 19.5 lakh per annum, and for CSE, it was ₹ 19 lakh per annum. Last year, the highest package was ₹ 18 lakh. The placement percentage has also registered a rise from 50 last year to 63 this time