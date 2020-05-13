Contest for students

The police will conduct an oratorical competition for students on May 17 through the Zoom application.

A press release said contestants would have to speak on their lockdown experiences or how did they spend the days during the lockdown.

The competitions will be held at the sub-division level in Thanjavur range and the time limit for each participant will be five minutes. For taking part in the competition, students from standard 5 to 9 ( juniors) and those in standard 10 (seniors) have to register their names with address at the COVID-19 Police Control Rooms in their respective revenue districts – Thanjavur (04362 – 278100); Tiruvarur (04366 – 290110) and Nagapattinam (04365 – 248539) before 5 p.m. on May 16.

The participants can speak in Tamil or English and should remain online till completion of the competition which will commence at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Those who did not have the requisite facilities to take part in the competition using ‘Zoom application’ can video record their speech after obtaining prior approval from the respective Deputy Superintendents of Police and forward the same through the following WhatsApp numbers: Thanjavur district – 98434 17213; Tiruvarur district – 88382 82232) and Nagapattinam district – 94459 50584 depending on their place of residence.

While participation certificate will be issued to all students participating in the competition, cash rewards of ₹3000, ₹2000 and ₹1000 will be given to the winners of the top three positions respectively. Consolation prizes of ₹500 each will also be given to five participants.