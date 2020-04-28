Parents wait for return of stranded students

Parents of a group of 17 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Karaikal, who are stranded in Madhya Pradesh where they had gone as part of curricular activities prior to the announcement of lockdown are in agony as the district administration is not in a position to bring them back in the prevailing situation.

The students, including nine girls, who had gone to the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh are in a helpless situation, according to the parents.

As the consent of the Madhya Pradesh Government is required to move the students out of the State, the Principal of Jawahar Navodaya School, Rewa, is awaiting the State’s permission. Earlier this month, principals of the two schools interacted through video-conference to figure out the way forward. The parents are distraught as senior officials of the district administration had understandably told them that bringing their children before the completion of the lockdown period was not advisable.

As there are no definite indications that the lockdown would be lifted any time soon, the parents had assembled in front of the school at Kottucherry demanding that their wards be brought back without any further delay.

In a letter to the Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, the Minister for Education R. Kamalakannan said the parents are agitated over the delay in bringing back the students to Karaikal. He urged the CM to take up the matter with his Madhya Pradesh counterpart and arrange for return of the students at the earliest.