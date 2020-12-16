Students writing exam in the open causes stir

‘No clarity on submission of scripts’

The convergence of a large number of students in groups in the vicinity of Government Arts and Science College at Kurumbalur in the district on Tuesday, purportedly to write the ‘online exam' of Bharathidasan University, caused unsavoury moments for authorities of the institution.

Visuals aired in television channels and social media depicting a section of students writing the exam from inside a bus shelter and under roadside trees outside the college left the authorities red-faced.

Instructions

In its instructions to the college heads, the university had mentioned that the question papers would be sent by email to the principals at 9 a.m., and that the same would also be uploaded in the university portal at 10 a.m. The principals of respective colleges were designated as exam superintendents for receiving the answer scripts from the students.

The students were instructed to either submit the answer script in person as soon as possible if they lived near by or send it by post on the same day to their respective principals if they were in far-off locations.

“We never asked the students to come to the college for writing the exam. The crowding of students for submitting the answer scripts was the cause for such a perception to gain ground” Princial in-Charge of the college, P. Sivanesan said, adding that the students had come of their own volition.

University sources said that when the two internal exams were conducted in recent months, the students were permitted to submit the answer scripts to any of the nearest affiliated colleges.

According to some of the students, they thought it fit to come over to the college since they were given to understand that the university, this time, was particular about students submitting answer scripts in their respective colleges.

If not for this emphasis, the necessity for students to come over to the college would not have arisen, say teachers.

Vice-Chancellor P. Manisankar said the college heads had been told that the students living in far away locations could submit the answer scripts to heads of the nearest affiliated colleges as was done in the internal exams. “The onus was on the college heads to make things clear to the students,” he said.