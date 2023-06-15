June 15, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

Fourteen students with speech and hearing disability pursuing Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) programme at Bharathidasan University’s Centre for Differently Abled Persons (CDAP), recently underwent a nine-month course in programming that included industry experience for better job prospects.

The students attended online classes for seven months concurrent with their BCA curriculum. This was followed by personal instruction in Bengaluru for two months where they were trained in a variety of subjects, including MS-Office, software testing, JAVA, MySql and communication skills, a varsity press release said.

Bengaluru-based Winvinaya Foundation provided internship, with activities including placement training, mock interviews, and industrial visits to prepare the students for the job market.

CDAP instituted the specially adapted BCA course in 2016, as students with speech and hearing disability were found to have a limited understanding of digital technology and computer languages due to their lack of exposure to English until secondary school. The centre offers functional English and digital literacy instruction using sign language in the first year, to help them learn programming.

BDU Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam and senior officials extended their felicitations to the students.

