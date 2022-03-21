Students visit District Central Library
One handout picture
Forty-five students recently visited the District Central Library in Tiruchi as part of an educational tour conducted by Kumari Science Forum, a voluntary organisation promoting awareness of science and technology among rural school children in Kanniyakumari district.
Five of the visiting young scientists spoke on the importance of protecting the environment at a gathering in the library. The meeting was presided over by District Library Officer A.P. Sivakumar, while Readers’ Forum Advisor S. Arunachalam welcomed the visitors.
Retired ISRO scientists N. Sivasubramanian and Edwin R. Browne interacted with the students.
The meeting was organised by the Tiruchi and Madurai chapters of The Institution of Engineers (India) in association with the District Central Library’s Readers’ Forum.
