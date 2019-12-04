Students’ team from Singapore visits Tamil University

A six-member students’ team from Umarupulavar Educational Institution in Singapore visited Tamil University on Tuesday.
Vice-Chancellor G. Balasubramanian accorded a warm welcome to the team led by two teachers, Raman and Sumathi, a university press release said.
The visitors had a discussion with him on facilities available at the university to explore and understand the classical language and memoranda of understanding entered into by Tamil University with foreign educational institutions.
They later visited V.I. Subramaniam Memorial Library, which housed 1.80 lakh books, periodicals and other documents, and palm-leaf manuscripts library, the release added.
