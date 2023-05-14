HamberMenu
Students taken ill after consuming hostel food in Tiruchi

May 14, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 47 students of a private polytechnic college near Thuraiyur in Tiruchi were hospitalised after they fell ill due to suspected food poisoning.

According to sources, students were rushed to the Government Hospital in Tiruraiyur as they complained of uneasiness, nausea and stomach pain after having lunch in their hostel mess. The students are stable and were discharged after undergoing treatment.

A student reportedly found a dead lizard in the food served to him at the hostel mess. Following this, the students staged a protest in front of the college demanding action against the persons responsible. Police officials are conducting peace talks with the students, sources said.

