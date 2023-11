November 22, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Archaeological Survey of India, Tiruchi Circle, organised an awareness walk in Thanjavur on Wednesday as part of World Heritage Week celebration.

Public and school students took part in the awareness walk led by Superintending Archaeologist A. Anil Kumar from near the ASI-maintained Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple, popularly known as Thanjavur Big Temple. The participants walked through major thoroughfares of Thanjavur before returning to the starting point.

