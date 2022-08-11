Students take ‘no to drugs’ pledge

Students taking pledge for a drug-free Tamil Nadu at a function in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PNP

Thousands of school and college students in districts across the central region on Thursday took a pledge against use of narcotic substances as part of the State-wide initiative launched by the government.

Apart from the oath taking events led by Ministers for elected representatives and district officials, cultural programmes and rallies were organised to sensitise the youth on the ill-effects of drug abuse.

In Tiruchi, Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru led a massive oath taking event at the Anna Stadium in the city. As many as 11,950 school and college students took part and pledged their commitment to desist from using narcotic substances, help rehabilitate those who were addicted and stand by government efforts to eradicate the drug menace. A cultural programme was held as part of the event.

Later, Mr. Nehru chaired a meeting with MLAs of the district, senior district and police officials to discuss measures to check drug menace. Santhosh Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, M. Pradeep Kumar, Collector, G. Karthikeyan, City Police Commissioner, M. Anbazhagan, Mayor, and others participated in the meeting.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Nehru said the initiative was being taken up by the police officials and Collectors as per the instructions of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. Members of Legislative Assembly have been told to support the efforts of the police in their respective constituencies. The police will take stern action against drug abuse and banned lottery tickets, he said.

In Pudukottai, awareness rallies were taken out by students at a couple of places. Law Minister S. Regupathy flagged off the rallies at Government Higher Secondary Schools in Tirumayam and Ponnamaravathy. Students holding placards containing messages on the harmful effects of consuming drugs took out the rallies covering important spots in both towns to create awareness among people

Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan administered drug eradication pledge to students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Keeramangalam in the district, an official release said.

Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar administered the pledge to students of Government Boys Higher Secondary School at Kunnam in Perambalur district. Collector Sri Venkada Priya, Superintendent of Police S. Mani and other officials were present, a release said.

In Karur, Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji and Collector T. Prabhushankar administered the pledge to students at an event held at the Corporation Boys Higher Secondary School campus in the town.