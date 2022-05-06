Students take ill after consuming shawarma.

Three students of Veterinary College and Research Institute, Orathanadu, swooned at their hostel rooms on Thursday night and were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment for food poisoning.

The three – Praveen, 22, Parameswaran, 21, and Manikandan, 21, – staying at the Institute hostel had gone out for dinner on Thursday and consumed ‘shawarma,’ a dish of Arabic origin, at a restaurant in Orathanadu. After returning to the hostel, the three fainted at their rooms after vomiting. Subsequently, they were rushed to the hospital.