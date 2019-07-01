Students stage protest

Students affiliated to the Students’ Federation of India petitioned the Collector and staged a protest seeking free laptops to a section of omitted students.

A section of students who have passed Class 12 in 2017 and 2018 assembled at the Tiruchi Collectorate and handed over their petitions to Collector S. Sivarasu stating that they were not given laptops since 2017.

Speaking to The Hindu, R. Sethupathy, district secretary, SFI said that they decided to stage a protest after they realised not one student from the 2017-18 batch had received a laptop.

“Some students from the 2018-19 batch received laptops which were supposed to be given to those from the 2017-18 batch. This delay is condemnable,” he said.

“Earlier this year officials told us that students from 2017-18 might not get laptops at all," said Mr. Sethupathy. Although a petition has been submitted to the Collector, the protests will continue until the laptops are distributed, he added.