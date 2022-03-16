Students stage demonstration against ‘hijab’ verdict

Students of Jamal Mohamed college stage a protest against the Karnataka High court order on ‘hijab’ issue, in Tiruchi on Wednesday | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

A group of students of Jamal Mohammed College here on Wednesday staged a demonstration against the verdict of the Karnataka High Court that upheld the ban on wearing of hijab by students in schools and colleges.

The students, who gathered near TVS Tollgate, said that wearing hijab was a religious right of the Muslims and the verdict went against the secular fabric of the country and the Constitution.

They urged the Central government to ensure the rights of minorities and file an appeal against the Karnataka High Court verdict in the Supreme Court.