Students, staff of government school given counselling

A counselling session was conducted on Monday for students and staff of Mallipattinam Government Higher Secondary School in Thanjavur district where a woman teacher was stabbed to death on November 20 by a man.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school remained shut since November 20 as School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, after visiting the school, informed the media that a psychological counselling would be provided to students and the staff to help them overcome the metal shock caused by the violent crime.

On Monday, a team of doctors, led by psychologist Chithradevi, provided counselling to 572 pupil and 22 staff of the school at a marriage hall at Mallipattinam.

Peravurani MLA N. Ashokkumar was present at the venue, according to official sources.

The District Education Department has decided to reopen the school on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.