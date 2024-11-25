 />

Students, staff of government school given counselling

A teacher was stabbed to death at Mallipattinam Government Higher Secondary School on November 20; School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had announced that counselling will be given to students and staff

Published - November 25, 2024 05:29 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A counselling session was conducted on Monday for students and staff of Mallipattinam Government Higher Secondary School in Thanjavur district where a woman teacher was stabbed to death on November 20 by a man.

The school remained shut since November 20 as School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, after visiting the school, informed the media that a psychological counselling would be provided to students and the staff to help them overcome the metal shock caused by the violent crime.

On Monday, a team of doctors, led by psychologist Chithradevi, provided counselling to 572 pupil and 22 staff of the school at a marriage hall at Mallipattinam.

Peravurani MLA N. Ashokkumar was present at the venue, according to official sources.

The District Education Department has decided to reopen the school on Tuesday.

