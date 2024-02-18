Students should make informed decisions on their own, says Peter Alphonse

February 18, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Students should make informed decisions on their own and not by what others say, think or believe, said Chairman of the State Minorities Commission S. Peter Alphonse in Tiruchi on Sunday.

Delivering the graduation day address at St. Joseph’s College, Mr. Alphonse said graduation was not a personal achievement. It was a testament to the collective efforts of students, teachers and parents. He highlighted technological advancements in various fields and urged students to be aware of social and political complications of various inventions. “The masses feel irrelevant and left out because they don’t understand the complexities in technology,” he said.

The disparities between the rich and the poor were widening. The advancements in technology had benefited certain sections of the people, leaving behind crores of people, Mr. Alphonse said.

He urged students to learn from the mistakes committed by the previous generation in facing the challenges. A total of 1,376 undergraduates and 716 postgraduates received their degrees during the graduation day. Rev. Fr. Pavulraj Michael, Rector; Rev. Fr. K. Amal, Secretary; and Rev. Fr. M. Arokiasamy Xavier and others participated.