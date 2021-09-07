Students sensitised to safety issues

Police personnel attached to the Anti-Child Trafficking Unit conducted an awareness campaign at Government Higher Secondary School at Esanai in the district on Monday on crimes committed against women and children.

The students were sensitised about ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch; in detail and ways to deal with unforeseen problems encountered by them.

They were also told about the toll free number ‘1098’ to convey information regarding issues concerning children and their protection and toll free number 181 created to receive information about issues concerning women safety. The students were also told that they could play a role in checking child marriage and eliminating child labour.

A complaint box was placed on the school campus to enable students to convey problems faced by them. The students were also told that confidentiality would be maintained on complaints.

Officials from the District Child Protection Unit, school teachers and Esanai panchayat president participated. The students were also enlightened on the ways to improve their latent skills, a police press release said.