Students seek help through WhatsApp video clips

We don’t know how we will survive, say students sheltering in an underground Metro station in Kharkiv

A group of women students from Tamil Nadu stranded in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, have been issuing urgent pleas for rescue and evacuation through online video clips from the underground railway station where they have been sequestered since early Sunday due to extensive bombing of the city by Russian forces.

“We are sitting in the underground Metro in -2 degree Celcius with great difficulty, because we haven’t had proper food or sleep in the past few days,” said medical student Angel Grace in one of the WhatsApp clips shared with The Hindu. Ms. Grace added that food prices had shot up since war broke out. “A loaf of bread costs 75 gryvnya (approximately ₹225), and with little cash in our hands, it is difficult for us to buy anything from the few stores that are open,” she said.

While most evacuees were headed to Romania, Ms. Grace said that this would be a difficult journey for people from Kharkiv, because it was 13 hours away by road. “All the bridges have been shelled; it will take us two to three days just to leave the city,” she said.

The visibly distraught young woman urged Indian leaders to help the marooned students in Kharkiv. “There are several more like us stuck in [Ukrainian capital] Kiev. I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to make arrangements for our return without further delay,” she said.

In another emotional video appeal from the station, a group of four women medical students recounted their travails and urged the government to help. “The situation is worsening from day to day as access to air, sea and land routes has been blocked. We don’t know how we will survive. Our nearest neighbour is Russia, and it is not feasible to go there anymore. We are very afraid of what will happen to us, because there is nowhere left to go. We are not blaming anyone for this crisis. We just want you to help us return home, to our parents, who are very worried about us,” they said tearfully.