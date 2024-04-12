Students release 5,000 helium balloons pitching for 100% voter turnout in Tiruchi

April 12, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

As a part of the campaign to create awareness among voters to ensure 100% turnout, more than 5,000 helium balloons were released here on Friday.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, who presided over the awareness programme at Holy Cross College, symbolically released a balloon. The students of the college, who assembled in large numbers, subsequently released the balloons simultaneously.

Mr. Pradeep Kumar said that a number of awareness programmes had been organised since the announcement of election to the Lok Sabha. The students had a greater role to play in disseminating information on the importance of voting. They should ensure that their parents and other family members exercise their franchise. The students, particularly first-time voters, should use the opportunity to take part in the democratic process. All eligible voters should vote.

