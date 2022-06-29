Students receive career guidance on higher education

June 29, 2022 18:03 IST

NAGAPATTINAM

The Nagapattinam district administration has announced that a career guidance programme will be conducted for successful Plus Two candidates on the premises of ITI near the Collectorate complex on July 1.

The programme will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for students who have been advised to take part with their parents. About 1,500 students are expected to participate, a press release issued by Collector A. Arun Thamburaj said.

In Mayiladuthurai district, guidance on higher education options was provided through the employment and career guidance centre to students who had completed SSLC and Plus Two. t

Guidance was provided for SSLC students on Monday, and for Plus Two students on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Higher education options, parameters for choosing colleges were highlighted by experts to the students who were accompanied by their parents, according to a press release.