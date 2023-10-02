Students re-imagine bicycle in market makeover

October 02, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The adage ‘what goes around, comes around’ has got a positive twist at the Uzhavar Sandhai (farmers’ market) in Kamarajapuram near BHEL township where discarded bicycles have become the source material for an innovative urban rehabilitation idea for a national design competition.

Spearheaded by second- and third-year students of the department of Architecture at the National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T), the project, titled ‘Suzharchi’ (cycle or rotation) has put to use, 100 bicycles from the over 500 left behind on campus and re-purposed the parts as canopy, thatching, a small shed and even furniture for the vendors.

The project, which involved the effort of 80 students in different stages and took 45 days to execute, was submitted as an entry for the 66th Annual National Design Competition (ANDC) organised by the National Association of Students of Architecture (NASA) on September 30.

“We were looking for an eco-friendly idea that would help the local community, when we hit upon ‘Suzharchi’. This is our way of addressing the problem of discarded bicycles on campus,” students Lakshi R. Jain and S. Sujan, who jointly head the team, told The Hindu.

Only 14 stalls are occupied in the 24-stall market, that has been functioning for over a decade from 6 a.m. to 12 noon.

“What we noticed immediately was the harsh sunlight affecting both the vendors and their produce, especially during peak daytime. So we decided to create a canopy with bicycle wheel rims to serve as a frame for lightweight roofing in the middle,” said S. Chembian, unit secretary.

Long screens have been added to each stall, to prevent rainwater from entering the platforms.

One half of the canopy is thatched with rubber matting, woven from tyre tubes cut into strips. “The rubber helps to cut down on the heat,” said Ms. Jain. “We have used the same tube strips to create stools and cushioned seats for the vendors.”

A colourful wall-painting and open shed are the other attractions in the makeover.

The 45-day project received funding from Centre for Sustainable Development (CSD) in Cuddalore and People Action for Transformation in Tiruchi. A five-minute video and a detailed report about the idea were submitted in the online competition, whose results will be known by January 2024.

“This is a project that has made students think about their immediate surroundings and also utilising their education for the good of society,” said K. Thirumaran, head, Department of Architecture, NIT-T.

