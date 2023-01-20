ADVERTISEMENT

Students rally for road safety awareness

January 20, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A bicycle rally involving participation of over 200 students from Boiler Plant Boys Higher Secondary School, was taken out in Kailasapuram Township of BHEL Tiruchi as part of observance the Road Safety Week.

The students displayed placards with slogans on road safety.

K. Ravindran, General Manager, Advanced Technology Products (NPCIL), BHEL Tiruchi, flagged off the rally from the school premises, in the presence of B Gangadhara Rao, General Manager, Health Safety and Environment.

More than 150 students of Boiler Plant Girls’ Higher Secondary School took part in an orientation programme on road safety and traffic rules at Kailasapuram Club.

P .Senthil Kumar, Motor Vehicle Inspector, Thiruverumbur, gave a presentation on road safety and various traffic rules. Students must observe all the traffic rules and imbibe road safety as a culture in their daily life, he said, calling upon them to don the mantle of road safety ambassadors by spreading awareness among their friends and family members.

Anandaraj, General Manager, Maintenance and Services, BHEL Tiruchi, presided over.

