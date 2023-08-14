ADVERTISEMENT

Students, public stage dharna seeking proper road, bus services

August 14, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of people, including some school students from Puliyur and Chettiyapatti villages in the district, staged a dharna for some time in front of the Collectorate in Pudukottai on Monday demanding laying of a road from Puliyur to Chettiyapatti and introduction of bus services on that route.

Police sources said around 30 persons, including the students, resorted to the dharna, following which officials at the Collectorate held talks with them. The protesters later met Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya, who assured them that she would look into their demands. The protesters later dispersed.

