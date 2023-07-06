July 06, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Students of schools and colleges, members of women self help groups and general public in the district enthusiastically participated in an hour-long ‘Pudukottai Vaasikirathu’ (Pudukottai is Reading) event on Thursday. Collector I. S. Mercy Ramya inaugurated the event and joined a group of school students in reading a book.

The event was organised to inculcate reading habit among people as well as to create awareness among them regarding the forthcoming Book Fair to be held at Town Hall in Pudukottai from July 28 to August 6. This will be the sixth book fair to be organised for 10 days in Pudukottai jointly by the Pudukottai district administration and the Tamil Nadu Science Movement.

An official release said the event was organised from 11 a.m. to 12 noon all over the district with about 3 lakh students and general public taking part in it and reading books. More than 100 stalls are to be established in the Book Fair in which thousands of books on various topics are to be kept on display for sale. Speeches by experts and resource persons would be rendered on different topics during the book fair.

Collector Mercy Ramya appealed to the general public to make reading a habit as this would help them in elevating their thought, build confidence and help in knowing the developments taking place world-wide.