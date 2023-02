February 17, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A group of about 50 students of The H.H. Rajah’s College in Pudukottai staying in the SC hostel staged a protest near the District Police Office here on Friday complaining that the food provided to them was not good. They also wanted improvement of basic amenities at the hostel.

The District Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer Karunakaran held talks with the protesting students following which they dispersed. The protest went on for nearly an hour, said police sources.