Students prepped to handle recent technological advances in banana research 

The Hindu Bureau
September 28, 2022 22:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

TIRUCHI:

Technological advancements in banana genomics, tissue culture, disease management, value chain, and business management figured among the vital topics handled for students and research scholars from six States at the 'karyashala' (high-end workshop) organised by the ICAR-National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB), Tiruchi.

Funded by the DST- Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), New Delhi, the ten-day workshop titled 'Recent advances in Banana improvement, production, protection, Post-Harvest Technology, extension, and business arena for nutritional security in the era of Atmanirbhar Bharat' was designed to expose post-graduate and Ph.D. students to holistic development of recent advances in banana research with capacity building.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Presiding over the valedictory session, S. Uma, Director, ICAR-NRCB, Tiruchi, said fresh post-graduate and Ph.D. students stepping into their research career require more exposure and basic practical skills to handle the modern technologies.

The students were given hands-on training and exposure to become future researchers and entrepreneurs, in line with the ICAR's aim to empowering the younger generation with advanced research technologies, she said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The chief guest for the valedictory function, Nicolas Roux, Team Leader, Bioversity International, France, elaborated on the various opportunities available for scholars in crop research and development at the global level.

C. Karpagam, Course Director and Principal Scientist (Agricultural Extension), NRCB, said the major objective of any extension programme was to take technologies from lab to land for the benefit of different stakeholders

Field visits to Thottiambanana producer group and banana farmers’ field formed part of the training programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app