Students prepped to handle recent technological advances in banana research 

TIRUCHI:

Technological advancements in banana genomics, tissue culture, disease management, value chain, and business management figured among the vital topics handled for students and research scholars from six States at the 'karyashala' (high-end workshop) organised by the ICAR-National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB), Tiruchi.

Funded by the DST- Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), New Delhi, the ten-day workshop titled 'Recent advances in Banana improvement, production, protection, Post-Harvest Technology, extension, and business arena for nutritional security in the era of Atmanirbhar Bharat' was designed to expose post-graduate and Ph.D. students to holistic development of recent advances in banana research with capacity building.

Presiding over the valedictory session, S. Uma, Director, ICAR-NRCB, Tiruchi, said fresh post-graduate and Ph.D. students stepping into their research career require more exposure and basic practical skills to handle the modern technologies.

The students were given hands-on training and exposure to become future researchers and entrepreneurs, in line with the ICAR's aim to empowering the younger generation with advanced research technologies, she said.

The chief guest for the valedictory function, Nicolas Roux, Team Leader, Bioversity International, France, elaborated on the various opportunities available for scholars in crop research and development at the global level.

C. Karpagam, Course Director and Principal Scientist (Agricultural Extension), NRCB, said the major objective of any extension programme was to take technologies from lab to land for the benefit of different stakeholders

Field visits to Thottiambanana producer group and banana farmers’ field formed part of the training programme.