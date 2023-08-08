Students, parents protest against attempt to shift school in Srirangam

August 08, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - TIRUCHI

Students and parents of Ayyanar Corporation High School in Melur staged a protest against the officials’ move to shift Classes VI to X to an underutilised school building at Moolathoppu in Srirangam on Monday.

According to a source, they protested in front of the school against the possible attempt to shift the classes once again. The protestors appealed to the Chief Education Officer (CEO) to take notice of the issue of shifting the school. They put forth demands to build a new campus at Melur and upgrade the high school to a higher secondary school. A peace meeting was held with the protestors, and the officials promised to take necessary action.

“Land owned by the Public Works Department and Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department are lying underutilised in Melur; officials could utilise those lands to build a new building for the Ayyanar Corporation High School,” said Suresh Venkatachalam, president, Srirangam Nagara Nala Sangam.

In 2018, the civic body built a new campus for Ayyanar Corporation High School, in which about 580 students are enrolled in Class I to Class X, at Lakshmi Nagar in Moolathoppu for ₹1.6 crore. Since the new campus is four kilometres away from the existing one, parents and residents opposed the move. So, it remained unused since its construction, but for stocking textbooks and other items occasionally.

Meanwhile, the School Education Department had sent a proposal to the senior authorities to upgrade the Dr. Rajan Corporation Middle School in Srirangam to a high school and use the school building at Moolathoppu for taking classes for senior students.

Dr. Rajan Corporation Middle School has a strength of around 600 students in Class I to Class VIII this academic year. As the core Srirangam area lacks a Corporation high school, students passing out from three middle schools are forced to enrol in schools situated in far areas. “Since there are only private and government-aided high schools in the Srirangam area, officials should also take steps to upgrade the Dr. Rajan Corporation Middle School to a high school. A government high school would benefit around 300 students from families belonging to the low-income group,” Mr. Venkatachalam added.