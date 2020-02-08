Students display innovative projects

An innovation exhibition-cum-competition for students of government schools was organised by Tiruchi Round Table 54 and Tiruchi Ladies Circle 33 on Friday, to encourage scientific temper and problem-solving skills among children.

Students of nearly 50 schools took part in Ideathon 1.0, organised at Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, Teppakulam, where 200 students, in teams of two or three, showcased their projects. They were categorised as Category A - students of Classes 5 and 6; Category B: Classes 7 and 8; and Category C - Classes 5 to 8. They were asked to pitch innovative ideas under the theme - ‘Need of the hour.’

Parkavi Murali, Chairperson, Tiruchi Ladies Circle 33, said that the idea came close on the heels of a six-day craft camp organised in November. “Students showed interest in coming up with solutions and also making models to showcase them. Children from larger private schools have ample opportunities like these but for students of government schools, who have unique solutions to real problems, an initiative has to be taken,” she said.

Students made models of large buses which can hover over smaller vehicles, battery-operated water pumps, cars, and water filters.

“We watched a video of electricity being generated from vegetables and plants. We tried it with potatoes but found better results with aloe vera,” said A. Bavabakaruddin and N. Yukeshraja, students of Panchayat Union Middle School, Thuvakudi.

Collector S. Sivarasu distributed participation certificates to the students. Addressing the students, he encouraged them to seize opportunities which come their way.

“Hard work is the only key to success. There is no short cut. Students must believe in themselves and cultivate self-confidence,” he said.

A. Thameemunisa, District Social Welfare Officer, informed the students of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao,’ and the benefits girl students can receive from it.

Winners were awarded cash prizes. They will also be eligible to participate in a boot camp to be organised soon.