July 17, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - ARIYALUR

Two students from Ariyalur and Perambalur districts are among the top 10 rank-holders in the State under the 7.5% internal reservation for government school students in MBBS/BDS ranking.

M. Annapoorani, who scored 533 marks in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), has secured 7th rank in the merit list in the quota. She prepared for the test by attending private coaching and cleared it on her second attempt. Ms. Annapoorani, an alumna of the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School at Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur, scored 543 out of 600 in the Plus Two examinations.

She dedicated her success to her parents and teachers and said her father, Manivannan, is a daily wager. “As a child, my dream was to become a doctor, and I am glad to make it come true. I want to study medicine at Madras Medical College,” she added.

T. Pugazhenthi of Ranjankudi village in Perambalur, and student of the Government Higher Secondary School in the town, secured 8th place in the State under the 7.5% reservation for government school students. He prepared for NEET by undergoing coaching and cleared it on his second attempt with a score of 531.

Following his top mark in the exams, the school teachers guided and provided coaching for him. He scored 565 marks out of 600 in the Plus Two exams. “My teachers were extremely supportive and helped me to study without any pressure. NEET exam was easy, and I wrote it without any fear,” he said. Mr. Pugazhenthi hopes to pursue MBBS at Madras Medical College or Stanley Medical College.

