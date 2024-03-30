ADVERTISEMENT

‘Students must thrive on challenges and grab opportunities’

March 30, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

GAIL chairman and managing director Sandeep Kumar Gupta addresses IIM-T graduates at 12th convocation ceremony

The Hindu Bureau

Students embody the potential to shape the future, and as such, should embrace challenges and grab opportunities in order to progress in life, Sandeep Kumar Gupta, chairman and managing director, Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) has said.

Speaking at the 12th convocation ceremony of Indian Institute of Management – Tiruchi (IIM-T) on Saturday, Mr. Gupta encouraged graduating students to network in diverse groups and be courageous enough to opt for change their mode of operation when they were unable to achieve their goals. “Do not give up easily; failure could make course correction acceptable,” he said.

“Be eager to know more about everything you encounter, because it is important not to bypass anything,” Mr. Gupta said, adding that the upcoming generation of students needs to deal with a faster rate of change in technology, to stay relevant in the professional sphere.

Over 400 students from Masters of Business Administration (MBA), MBA Human Resources, Ph.D, and Post Graduate Programme in Business Management (PGPBM), Chennai, received their degrees from Jalaj Dani, chairman of the Board of Governors, IIM-T. Medalists and prize-winners were also felicitated.

Director Dr. Pawan Kumar Singh presented the report on the Institute and student activities for the academic year 2023-2024.

