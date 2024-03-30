GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Students must thrive on challenges and grab opportunities’

GAIL chairman and managing director Sandeep Kumar Gupta addresses IIM-T graduates at 12th convocation ceremony

March 30, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Students embody the potential to shape the future, and as such, should embrace challenges and grab opportunities in order to progress in life, Sandeep Kumar Gupta, chairman and managing director, Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) has said.

Speaking at the 12th convocation ceremony of Indian Institute of Management – Tiruchi (IIM-T) on Saturday, Mr. Gupta encouraged graduating students to network in diverse groups and be courageous enough to opt for change their mode of operation when they were unable to achieve their goals. “Do not give up easily; failure could make course correction acceptable,” he said.

“Be eager to know more about everything you encounter, because it is important not to bypass anything,” Mr. Gupta said, adding that the upcoming generation of students needs to deal with a faster rate of change in technology, to stay relevant in the professional sphere.

Over 400 students from Masters of Business Administration (MBA), MBA Human Resources, Ph.D, and Post Graduate Programme in Business Management (PGPBM), Chennai, received their degrees from Jalaj Dani, chairman of the Board of Governors, IIM-T. Medalists and prize-winners were also felicitated.

Director Dr. Pawan Kumar Singh presented the report on the Institute and student activities for the academic year 2023-2024.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.