Students man COVID-19 helpline

Holy Cross College on Thursday launched ‘COVID Free Tiruchi’ a helpline and a portal to assist COVID-19 patients with treatment, bed availability among other concerns. The helpline is being done with the support of the district administration, officials said.

Over 200 volunteers including staff and students from Holy Cross College had taken up the initiative to handle the helpline with the support of a team of doctors, and other professionals.

“The team has planned to make the platform available for the public to get all their doubts cleared with regard to mucormycosis (black fungus), post-COVID trauma and complications. The services offered through the helpline and web portal give access to blood, oxygen (cylinders & concentrators), hospital beds, ambulance service, cooked meals, online shopping essentials, home-care & nursing, home lab tests, cremation support and information about vaccination camps.

Anbil Mahesh Poiyamozhi, Minister for School Education, launched the portal and helpline. He made the first call to the helpline and congratulated the volunteers for taking the initiative to help the people of Tiruchi.

People in Tiruchi can reach the helpline number on 7823995552 or access the portal- www.covidfreetrichy.in for COVID-19 related assistance. The volunteers have also planned to conduct door-to-door awareness campaigns on the importance of vaccination.