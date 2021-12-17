Students learn finer nuances of carpentry from architect

Natural options have more longevity and character, says the expert

A six-day winter school workshop mentored by Puducherry-based architect Kumaresan Muthukumar has introduced students of B.Sc Interior Design at CARE College of Arts and Sciences to basic aspects of woodworking.

Fifteen pupils from the first and second year of the course have been honing their skills in different aspects of furniture making, including traditional joinery which consists of assembling wooden structures without nails or adhesives. “We started by teaching the students about joinery, because while they have read about it in their textbooks, they don’t have much practical experience in it. After four days of instruction, we asked them to design prototypes of furniture,” Mr. Muthukumar told The Hindu. Mr. Muthukumar has trained under Japanese master woodworker and Aurovillian Kenji Matsumoto.

The items chosen by the students included storage units, benches and stools, and tested aspects of wooden joints such as strength, flexibility, durability and appearance. “Joinery is a basic skill that can help create many things. For instance, students can use a glass sheet on top of a sturdy set of wooden legs made with joinery to create a coffee table, which is actually an ancient Japanese technique called ‘Chidori,’” said G. Naveen, architect, visiting faculty and mentor for Interior Design course at the college.

Possibilities

The workshop explores the possibilities of using wood without metal inserts, screws, nails or epoxy glues, said R. Maniyarasan, architect, photographer and faculty mentor for Visual Communication course. “When you have a nail, you don’t have to think more. But traditional joinery is more like a puzzle, with a bit of mathematics and geometrical calculations. Once students understand it, they can create anything,” he said.

In an age of compressed wood and moulded plastic furniture, natural options have more longevity and character, said Mr. Muthukumar. “Students have been responsive to the concept, working both as teams and alone, once they get the hang of it,” he said. He added that that the skill was not really male-dominated as perceived. “We actually have had more girl pupils in this course, because irrespective of their gender, interior designers have to know the techniques even if someone else is crafting the furnishing.”

Much of the work has been done using reclaimed wood, to show the sustainability of the craft, said the experts. The workshop is scheduled to conclude on Saturday, with an exhibition of products created by the students.